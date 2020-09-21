Gardaí seek help in tracing missing teenager in Co Dublin

Gardaí are looking for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of Emeka Okeke (16) from Tallaght, Dublin 24.

He has been missing from his home since the early hours of Sunday, September 21st, 2020.

He was last seen leaving Sean Walsh Memorial Park in Tallaght at 3.55am this morning in the direction of the N81 Tallaght.

Emeka is described as being 188cm (6ft 2in) in height, with short black hair, brown eyes and is of stocky build. When he was last seen, Emeka was wearing a grey tracksuit top and black tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact gardaí­ in Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.