Supreme Court judge critical of bank in appeal case, and the $20,000 robot butler

Bank of Ireland's failure to disclose details of a home loan sale in a repossession case has drawn criticism from a Supreme Court judge. Photograph: Cyril Byrne / THE IRISH TIMES

Bank of Ireland’s failure to tell the Supreme Court that it had agreed to sell a mortgage at the centre of a controversial case ahead of an appeal was “bizarre”, a leading judge declared yesterday. Barry O’Halloran was at the hearing and has the details of the case.

While the vast majority of women are confident about their day-to-day money management skills, just 15 per cent feel confident about investment decisions, according to a new survey from Goodbody. Hugh Dooley reports on its findings.

RTÉ is set to wind down its in-house television documentary unit as it continues to find cost savings after the financial and governance crisis that shook the national broadcaster in 2023. Ian Curran has the story.

Local property tax returns are due by the end of this week, but issues over a number of days with Revenue’s technology have made it difficult for some homeowners to file their returns. It doesn’t need to be this difficult, notes Cantillon.

California-based 1x Technologies has launched a home robot butler and is taking pre-orders, which comes with a price tag of $20,000. As our tech columnist Emmet Ryan notes, the robot appears to have the dexterity of Bosco, and the maker essentially wants you to pay for it so that it can train the robot in your home.

Tesla shareholders will vote today on the proposed $1 trillion pay package for Elon Musk. They should reject the proposal, writes Cantillon.

In her weekly review, Ciara O’Brien road tests Google’s Pixel Watch 4. In her opinion it’s the best smartwatch out there for all non-Samsung Android users.

Our Innovator to Watch is an Irish start-up offering an affordable sensor that could transform how we measure soil health. Olive Keogh tells the story.

In our tech feature, Pearson boss Omar Abbosh has reassuring words for the hundreds of thousands of teachers around the world who rely on the company’s text books, exams and qualifications: AI will not take your jobs.

If you missed it on Wednesday evening, the underlying exchequer deficit more than doubled year-on-year to €4.2 billion for the first 10 months of 2025, largely as a result of cash transfers to two new sovereign funds. Joe Brennan has the details from the Department of Finance‘s figures.

