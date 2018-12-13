Funeral of murdered Irish lecturer to be held in Paris

John Dowling, the 66-year-old Irish lecturer who was murdered in the Paris suburb of Courbevoie on December 5th, will be buried in the French capital on December 18th.

Pôle Universitaire Leonard de Vinci, where Mr Dowling taught English and European culture for 20 years, will hold a service in his memory on the same day, said the university.

The prosecutor’s office in Nanterre confirmed that the suspected killer, a male Pakistani national aged 37, had been one of Mr Dowling’s students.

An autopsy concluded that the Dublin man bled to death from multiple knife wounds.

The suspect was charged with murder and went before an investigating magistrate on December 7th. He was deemed to be responsible for his acts and will stand trial before a six-member jury. He risks a sentence of life imprisonment. The trial is unlikely to take place for at least a year.