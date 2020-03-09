Food closure order over ‘fresh rodent droppings’ in Tallaght restaurant

Four food closure orders have been served on premises by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), including on one restaurant in Tallaght where inspectors found “fresh rodent droppings” near the kitchen area.

Anu’s Kitchen, Belgard Road, Tallaght, south-west Dublin, had a “lack of pest proofing throughout the entire premises,” which posed a risk as food could be contaminated, an inspection report said.

FSAI inspectors said there was “evidence of fresh rodent (rat) droppings found in the food storage area directly off the kitchen.”

The inspection report said “a grave and immediate danger exists due to the current rodent infestation in an area where food is handled.”

Costa Coffee, on Pearse St, Ballina, Co Mayo was also served with a closure order by health authorities after a recent inspection.

The inspection report listed “evidence of significant rodent activity,” such as droppings, in several locations on the premises. These areas included a large store room used to hold food packaging and cleaning equipment, an old walk-in cold room used to store plastic cups, and a boiler room.

Attic space

In a Camile Thai restaurant, at Looney’s Cross, Bishopstown, Co Cork, an inspector found rodent droppings “throughout” an attic space used to store food.

The FSAI report said the conditions and lack of pest proofing in the area had resulted in “a serious risk of food being contaminated giving rise to a grave and immediate danger to public health.”

A fourth food premises, Polish Grocery Janosiki, on Mary Street, Dungarvan, Co Waterford was served a closure order, and a prohibition notice.

LuckyMe Limited, located on Lagan Road, Dublin Industrial Estate, Glasnevin, north Dublin, was served a prohibition order directing the business to destroy crates of unidentified raw meat.

Inspectors found over 250kg of untraceable processed raw meat in a walk in freezer unit that was not associated with the food business.

“The food business operator was unable to verify from whom they had been supplied with the unidentified meats,” the FSAI report said.