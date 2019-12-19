Five due to appear before Carlow court as part of Operation Thor

Five people arrested during an operation in Co Carlow on Tuesday are expected to appear before a sitting of Carlow District Court this morning, at 10.30am.

The five men, four adults and one juvenile all have been charged with one count of burglary contrary to Section 12 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001, and one count of Possession of Certain Articles contrary to Section 15 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act, 2001.

The five were arrested as part of “Operation Thor” by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, supported by the Emergency Response Unit and Security & Intelligence Section.

A high-powered car was bearing allegedly false registration plates was also seized by gardaí at Black Bog Road, Carlow as part of the operation.