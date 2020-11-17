Firefighters work over several hours to control warehouse blaze in Tallaght

Several units of Dublin Fire Brigade responded to a fire that broke out in an industrial warehouse in southwest Dublin on Monday night.

Shortly after 7pm, emergency services received a call over a significant fire in an industrial unit in Tallaght.

Eight Fire Brigade units attended the scene, with firefighters working over several hours to bring the blaze under control.

8 units including 2 aerial appliances are now on scene at the industrial unit fire.



Strong breeze driving smoke across a wide area. Visibility is affected on @M50Dublin.



🏡 Close all windows if you can smell smoke as a precaution#Dublin #fire #Tallaght @sdublincoco pic.twitter.com/FrIL0qj7Lp — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) November 16, 2020

A number of gas cylinders located near the warehouse were moved to a safe distance by firefighters, and buildings near the industrial unit were evacuated as a precaution.

Strong winds blew large amounts of smoke over the surrounding region, with Dublin Fire Brigade advising those in nearby residential areas to keep their windows closed if they could smell smoke from the fire.

A Garda spokesman said there were no injuries from the blaze.

In an update at about 11pm, Dublin Fire Brigade said firefighters had made “good progress” in bringing the fire under control, and a number of firefighters would remain on site after it was extinguished.