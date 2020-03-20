Finally some good news: It's going to stay sunny and get warmer

The weather is set to warm up over the weekend, with highs of up to 14 degrees expected by early next week, Met Éireann has said.

Settled conditions are expected over the next few days, with sunny spells forecast for across the country.

After a cold and frosty start on Friday, it is set to be a warm and sunny day with temperatures of between 8 and 11 degrees.

There will be moderate breezes along the south coast, where it will be a little bit cloudier than it is across the rest of the country.

Friday night brings the risk of some light and patchy rain in the west of Munster, but it will be clear and dry elsewhere in the country.

Saturday will be a mainly dry day, with temperatures of between 6 and 7 degrees in Connacht, west Munster, Ulster, and temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.

The weather will warm up further on Sunday, with temperatures between 12 degrees in the west and 10 degrees in the east.

However, it will be cold overnight, with temperatures dipping below freezing in places once again.

Monday will be dry and with a good deal of sunshine with afternoon temperatures of up to 14 degrees possible.

The settled spell looks set to continue through to Tuesday with another dry day on the cards with sunshine and temperatures between 12 and 14 degrees. The southerly winds will freshen through the day.

Met Éireann says current indications suggest an outbreak of rain on Tuesday.