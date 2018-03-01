Some couples have to worry about whether rain will scupper plans for photographs outside the church, but a few couples this weekend have much greater problems.

“We’re getting married tomorrow one way or the other,” says Meath woman Claire Doggett, who is set to marry fiance Gary Conroy at 1.30pm in St Patrick’s Church in Trim on Friday.

“If necessary we will get married in the hotel. That’s the back-up plan. We’ve spoken to the hotel and they are willing and happy to help in any way they can.

“I don’t think we’ll be taking any photographs out of doors, though,” adds Doggett, who spent part of Thursday coping with snow-filled roads as they collected flowers for the ceremony.

A plan to have a rehearsal in the church on Thursday evening was cancelled as the church had to shut its doors from 4pm. “The priest can just talk us through it as we go along tomorrow,” says Conroy.

Flights cancelled

The couple got engaged last August. “It was the day before the hurling All Ireland, ” says Conroy, who is from Galway, when the couple discusses the exact date.

“Even if we’re the only ones there, we’re getting married tomorrow,” says Doggett, who has lost members of her guest list since friends and family living in the United Kingdom had their flights cancelled.

Conroy, who is from Woodford in east Galway, is keeping his fingers crossed that his family will make it safely to Trim – though his father cannot travel until he has fed his horses.

His best man and one of his groomsmen are wary about driving to Trim given warnings that insurance cover could be questioned for road incidents that take place during Red Alert weather warnings.

However, one of the couple’s best friends has managed to get to Ireland from New York. “It’s funny, the girl coming the farthest distance managed to make it,” said the bride-to-be.

Abandon plans

Meanwhile, Australian Mia Bronotte and David Walsh of Macroom, Co Cork, have had to abandon plans to get married in the Cork Registry Office because the venue is closed due to the weather.

However, they plan to go ahead with their reception party at the Castle Hotel in Macroom. They are going to have a fake wedding and “do the real legal stuff next week”.

“I am a little disappointed,” says Bronotte, who – so far – does not have her father with her since he is stranded in the Netherlands. They are are hoping he can get a flight to Cork on Friday.

“My mother and my sister are here from Australia and they are freezing. It is not such an Australian wedding. We are not really used to this kind of weather. I hope [her father] will make it on time for the reception.”