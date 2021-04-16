Essential travellers should be exempted from hotel quarantine in Ireland, says EU

Less restrictive measures could achieve the same results as Ireland’s mandatory hotel quarantine, and there should be clear exemptions for essential travellers, the European Commission has said.

The European Union’s executive has written a letter to Irish authorities expressing “concerns” over the measure following the inclusion of five European Union countries in mandatory hotel quarantine requirements.

Ireland has 10 days to respond to the letter, which comes after Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy and France expressed concerns to the Irish Government over the impact of the measure on their communities in Ireland.

The letter asks for “clarifications” on how countries are picked to be put on Ireland’s red list, as the five countries selected do not represent those with the highest infection rates in the EU.

Commission spokesman Christian Wigand said “clear and operational exemptions for essential travel should be ensured”, under agreements made between the 27 EU countries to coordinate travel restrictions.

“The Commission has concerns regarding this measure in relation to the general principles of EU law in particular proportionality and non-discrimination,” a Commission spokesman said.

“Today, the Commission sent a letter to the Irish authorities asking for clarifications on this matter and on the criteria used to determine the designated countries.

“The Commission believes that the objective pursued which is the protection of pub health during the pandemic could be achieved by less restrictive measures In line with the Council recommendations,” said the spokesman.

“Also clear and operational exceptions for essential travel should be ensured,” Wigand added.

“We invite the Irish authorities to align more closely their measures taken with provisions of the Council recommendations that member states have agreed upon together in October, and updated earlier this year.

“The Irish authorities have 10 days to reply to this letter.”