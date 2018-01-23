Embassy assisting in search for Cork man missing in Thailand

The Irish Embassy in Thailand is providing consular assistance to an Irish family searching for their brother who disappeared while on holiday in Bangkok last week.

Anthony O’Sullivan (54) from O’Neill Crowley Tce in Mitchelstown in North Cork has been missing for four days after he disappeared from his hotel in the Thai capital.

It is understood that one of Mr O’Sullivan’s brothers has travelled to Bangkok to help coordinate the search for the missing man and he is being assisted by Irish Embassy officials.

A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said that they were aware of Mr O’Sullivan’s disappearance and were providing consular assistance to his family in Bangkok.

A past pupil of both Mitchelstown CBS and St Fanahan’s College in Mitchelstown, Mr O’Sullivan is an experienced traveller having trekked in the Himalayas and visited Cambodia in recent years.

“Anthony has travelled widely - he would save up and head off for a few weeks and then come back to Mitchelstown where he is well known- he’s a very decent fellow and popular too,” said one local.