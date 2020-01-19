Election 2020: Dublin West constituency profile

Dublin West (four seats)

Current: 1FG, 1 FF, 1 S-PBP, 1 Labour

A true heavyweight constituency, Dublin West is home to the sitting Taoiseach in Leo Varadkar and a former tánaiste in Joan Burton, both of whom are running again. Varadkar’s re-election is, of course, a formality. Fianna Fáil’s Jack Chambers is not yet 30, but following his victory last time out has been fast-tracked into a front bench position by leader Micheál Martin. Chambers is capable, if not magnetic, but the old Lenihan Fianna Fáil voting base in the constituency should be enough to see him home comfortably.

Fine Gael has never really threatened to add a second seat in the constituency in addition to the one held by the Taoiseach since his election in 2007, despite throwing considerable resources – and former Olympic athlete Eamonn Coghlan – at the constituency over the years. The biggest impediment to Cllr Emer Currie, Varadkar’s running mate, bucking this trend is obviously the presence of Burton and another politician with national profile, Ruth Coppinger, in the remaining seats. Also blocking her way, and presenting a clear and present danger to both Coppinger and Burton, will be Green Party candidate Cllr Roderic O’Gorman, who has been running in elections in the constituency since 2004.

Fianna Fáil’s Jack Chambers, who was elected in 2016, looks likely to retain his seat. File photograph: Alan Betson

O’Gorman has outperformed his party’s national performance in the last two general elections but has never really been in the shake-up for a seat come polling day. If he can successfully court the wealthier, centre-left vote that has traditionally coalesced around Burton, he is in with a strong shout. However, Burton will not be easy to turn over, despite the lack of momentum around the Labour brand.

Working-class areas

Meanwhile, Coppinger will have to energise her base in the working-class areas of the constituency to retain a seat for the hard left in Dublin West, especially following a bad day in the local elections. If Sinn Féin’s councillor Paul Donnelly can persuade a significant segment of this vote to favour him over Coppinger, he may also come into the reckoning, but it is an uphill struggle. More likely is that a strong vote for Donnelly will make it more difficult for Coppinger in a dog fight against Burton and O’Gorman.

On a local level, candidates will have to handle the thorny issue of BusConnects, balancing the utility offered by an improved bus network against the perceived impact on local and residential amenities. Co-living will be another rallying point, with permission just given for a significant development in Castleknock, as will the construction of schools and other facilities for growing families in the area.

Other declared candidates include Aengus Ó Maoláin (Social Democrats) and Edward McManus (Aontú).

Prediction: Varadkar (FG), Chambers (FF), O’Gorman (GP), one from Burton (Lab) or Coppinger (S-PBP)