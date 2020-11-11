DUP blocks proposal to continue lockdown for one week

The Northern Ireland Executive is deadlocked over whether or not to extend the current coronavirus restrictions after the DUP blocked a compromise proposal by the North’s Minister for Health to continue the current “circuit breaker” lockdown for a further week.

For the second time in two days the party used a contentious Stormont mechanism – a cross-community vote – to effectively veto the proposal.

The other parties in the Executive – Sinn Féin, the SDLP, the Ulster Unionist Party and Alliance – had voted in favour of the proposal.

A meeting of the Executive reconvened on Wednesday afternoon amid what has developed into an increasingly acrimonious split between the DUP and the other Executive parties.

Another paper, which would have led to a partial reopening of the hospitality sector and which was tabled yesterday by the Minister for the Economy Diane Dodds, was rejected by a majority of ministers.

The current coronavirus restrictions – which effectively closed the hospitality sector in order to halt the spread of Covid-19 – are due to end at midnight on Thursday, when the regulations that forced the closure of much of the hospitality sector and close contact businesses will fall away unless fresh rules are agreed.

Earlier paper

An earlier paper from the health minister proposing a two-week extension was blocked by the DUP using the cross-community vote on Tuesday evening.

Businesses have expressed frustration at the lack of clarity as the deadline for reopening approaches, which the chief executive of the Derry Chamber of Commerce, Paul Clancy, described as “an impossible position to be in”.

“We understand that these are grave issues and this is not an easy task, but tough decisions must be made today without further delay,” he said.

Eight further coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the North’s Department for Health on Wednesday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 810.

An additional 791 people tested positive for the virus.

While the number of positive cases detected each day has been falling, the average number of cases per 100,000 of population in Northern Ireland over the last seven days remains over 200, at 206.5. The highest figure is in the Causeway Coast and Glens council area, where the infection rate is 318 per 100,000.

A total of 441 people with coronavirus are being treated in hospitals in Northern Ireland, with 47 in intensive care.

The chair of the British Medical Association in Northern Ireland, Dr Tom Black, told the BBC continued restrictions were necessary in order to keep hospitals working.

“The last four weeks of hard work and sacrifice has flattened the curve but only to a plateau, we’re not coming down off that peak of the second wave, it’s much worse than the first wave,” he said.

After the health minister’s proposals to extend the lockdown for two weeks were voted down, on Tuesday night ministers began considering another paper tabled by the Minister for the Economy, the DUP’s Diane Dodds, which would allow a partial reopening of the hospitality industry. However discussions broke up without agreement after midnight on Tuesday.

The DUP accused Sinn Féin of “somersaulting” and changing their position, pointing to an interview given by the Deputy First Minister, Michelle O’Neill, on Sunday, in which she said the Executive was looking at ways of “opening things up perhaps without alcohol”.

‘Relaxations’

The First Minister, Arlene Foster, told the BBC on Wednesday morning that Ms O’Neill had “advocated a wide range of relaxations she said she was proposing that to the Executive and I think it is a matter for Sinn Féin as to why they now are in a situation, despite the fact there has been no change in the medical advice, none whatsoever, as to why they are now in a completely different scenario.”

DUP sources have also claimed Sinn Féin changed direction on the instruction of its Dublin powerbase, a claim which has been robustly rejected by Sinn Féin.

“We always said any movement had to be based on medical advice,” a senior Sinn Féin source said.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Deputy First Minister said the Executive had been warned by the Chief Medical Officer on Tuesday “that any easing of the current restrictions would cause ‘excess deaths’.

“The advice was stark and clear - if we don’t keep current restrictions in place for another two weeks, more people will die,” she said.

“We will return to the Executive today and my approach will continue to be guided by the medical advice and the Executive’s joint policy objective to save lives, prevent our health service and workers being overwhelmed and provide financial support for businesses, workers and their families.” – Additional reporting: PA