Protesters preventing delivery of modular homes to a site in Co Westmeath

Around 20 members of the Coole Concerns group are blocking the entrance of a site in the Co Westmeath village in a bid to prevent the installation of 18 large modular homes.

Protesters are preventing the delivery of modular homes to a site in Co Westmeath.

Trucks carrying the 18 modular homes have been held up on the main road through the village of Coole on Friday morning.

Vehicles have also blocked the entrance to the site where the homes are due to be situated.

The site is located next to the Coole Court development where around 100 International Protection applicants have been living since late last year.

READ MORE

In response to a Parliamentary Question on the first site last year, Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gormac said a Community Engagement Team (CET) had been set up to “engage directly with elected representatives, relevant Local Authorities, Local Development Companies, and other stakeholders where relevant and appropriate”.

“The purpose of the team is to improve the flow of information regarding arrivals into areas and to help equip local communities with pertinent information required to help with the welcome and integration process for new arrivals,” he said in October.

More to follow ...