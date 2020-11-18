Dublin Zoo may be forced to close after losing millions due to Covid restrictions

Dublin Zoo is facing an existential threat and could be forced to close its gates for good if it does not find a way to plug an almost €10 million hole in its finances caused by Covid-19.

Starved of millions of euros of income over the last eight months, one of the most popular visitor attractions in the country is still spending €500,000 monthly on feeding and caring for the animals under its care.

On Wednesday, it launched a massive fundraising programme, which it hopes will keep its doors open and allow it to celebrate its 200th birthday in 10 years time.

The “Save Dublin Zoo” fundraising campaign is appealing to the Irish public for help as financial losses caused by ongoing Covid-19 restrictions continue to mount.

It warned that its emergency cash reserves, built up over a decade of growth, are beginning to run out and without support, it may have to make the difficult decision to close its gates to the public.

The zoo remains closed because of Covid-19 restrictions but its dedicated animal care team is still providing care to more than 400 animals.

The zoo said it costs €500,000 per month to feed, house and provide care for the animals, but without regular income from visitor gate receipts since March, it can not make ends meet.

“We are in serious financial difficulty because of Covid-19,” the newly installed director of Dublin Zoo Dr Christoph Schwitzer said. “We understand this is a challenging time for everyone, so we are asking people to only give what they can – every donation counts no matter the size.”

Dublin Zoo’s animal care team is still providing care to more than 400 animals while shut down. Photograph: Bryan O Brien / The Irish Times

He said the zoo had used its emergency cash reserves to stay open when allowed, “but even then, visitor number restrictions due to social distancing have made it near impossible to generate enough revenue to just break even. Without financial support, we are facing an uncertain future and may have to close.”

He pointed out that at this time of year the zoo is usually in the middle of Wild Lights and making preparations for a busy Christmas period. “Instead we find ourselves fighting for our future and calling on the people of Ireland to answer our call and donate if possible.”

Mr Schwitzer expressed gratitude for the “messages of support from our devoted visitors and annual pass holders who have shown an outpouring of love and compassion from the start. We are now asking those who are able to help us, to give what they can and help raise awareness for the Save Dublin Zoo campaign”.

The zoo is a not-for-profit organisation and does not receive funding from the State. Revenue streams, in the form of gate receipts and onsite sales, have all but evaporated because of Covid-19 and to date Dublin Zoo has lost €8.2 million in potential revenue.

“Although we are closed to the public and the financial losses continue to mount, our passion, love and dedication to the animals in our care is as strong as ever,” said Dublin Zoo’s Operations Manager Gerry Creighton.

“Our amazing animal care team has continued to deliver a world-class standard of care in tough operating conditions and that will never change. We’ve tried to stay positive by providing a safe and enjoyable environment for the people of Ireland during this awful pandemic.

“However, our situation is very serious. For generations, we have been a place where families and friends come together to connect with nature, learn about animals and be inspired together. We can no longer support ourselves under current restrictions and are running out of time.

Dublin Zoo celebrated in March its first penguin chicks hatching since 2013.

People are being asked to make donations at DublinZoo.ie or to host a fundraising event. There are also adoption packs being sold to will help support the animals at the zoo. People are also being asked to spread the word of the “Save Dublin Zoo” campaign by posting their favourite memory of Dublin Zoo along with a donation or fundraiser on social media with the hashtag #SaveDublinZoo

All the money will go towards the care of Dublin Zoo animals. €25 is enough to feed one of the red pandas for a day. €50 is enough to feed a lion for one day. €75 will feed an elephant for a day and €100 will feed a southern white rhinoceros for a week.