Drugs, cash, passports and debit cards seized in Garda search

Gardaí have seized drugs, cash and a number of passports and debit cards during a planned search of a house in Clonee, Co Dublin.

During the search cocaine, cannabis herb and MDMA tablets with an estimated street value of up to €8,000 were seized.

More than €7,000 in cash was seized in a follow-up search of two cars, along with cannabis and MDMA tablets worth an estimated1 €8,000 were seized along with a number of debit cards and passports.

A man in his 20s was arrested and detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Finglas Garda station.

He is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court on Monday, charged in connection with the seizure.