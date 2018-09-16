Drugs, cash, passports and debit cards seized in Garda search
Man in his 20s arrested and detained at Finglas Garda station due in court Monday
During the search cocaine, cannabis herb and MDMA tablets with an estimated street value of up to €8,000 were seized.
Gardaí have seized drugs, cash and a number of passports and debit cards during a planned search of a house in Clonee, Co Dublin.
More than €7,000 in cash was seized in a follow-up search of two cars, along with a number of debit cards and passports.
A man in his 20s was arrested and detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Finglas Garda station.
He is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court on Monday, charged in connection with the seizure.