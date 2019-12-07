Driver of car dies after collision with lorry in Co Cavan

A man in his 60s has died after a road crash near Belturbet, Co Cavan, on Saturday afternoon.

Gardaí are investigating a collision between the car the man was driving and a lorry which occurred in the Cloverhill area at about 2:20pm.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to Cavan General Hospital.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users with dashcam footage who may have been passing through at the time, to contact Cavan Garda station on 049 436 8800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.