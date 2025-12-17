Alex Carey’s sparkling century helps Australia recover from early England Ashes onslaught

Australia's Alex Carey celebrates scoring a century on the first day of the third Ashes Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. Photograph: William WEST/AFP via Getty Images

3rd Test, Day 1: Australia 326-8 (83 ovs) (A Carey 106, U Khawaja 82; J Archer 3-29) v England

After the pandemonium of Perth and Brisbane’s pink-ball palooza came an outbreak of more familiar looking Test cricket at Adelaide Oval. For the locals it was one to savour as their boy, Alex Carey, delivered a sparkling century at his home ground on an opening day that Australia edged.

Not that England, 2-0 down and clinging on in this series, could be too downbeat. Ben Stokes had lost what appeared an ominous toss and, though far from perfect, his bowlers kept plugging away in 35 degree heat. At stumps Australia were 326 for eight from 83 overs – runs on the board but surely short of ambitions when Pat Cummins got the choice first thing.

The standout among the tourists was Jofra Archer. Figures of three for 29 from 16 overs were a strong riposte to some of the criticism that came his way this past week. Here he visibly led the attack, averaging 88mph (142km/h) on the speed gun and offering Stokes both control and clear threat. Only at the end of the day – one over with the second new ball – did he look a bit jaded.

Having bounced out Jake Weatherald first thing, Archer’s first over after lunch wiped out Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green in the space of three balls. Green’s duck was a reminder of how cricket can bring a player back down to earth, his tepid chip to midwicket less than 24 hours after trousering a A$3 million (€1.7 million) deal in the Indian Premier League.

Carey’s day was simply priceless, however, peaking at 4.48pm when he drove Stokes through the covers for three and the crowd rose with a roar. Fresh from that virtuoso outing with the gloves at the Gabba, his counterattacking 106 from 143 ensured that the post-lunch wobble to 94 for four did not become a full-blown crisis. The 34-year-old is a serious cricketer these days.

Australia did leave a few runs out there, however. Gone was the bounce of the first two Tests and in its place only a fraction of nibble when a good length was located. There was also a bit of grip for Will Jacks, even if his control was that of a part-time spinner – ergo figures of two for 105 from 20 overs – and the balls he did get to misbehave will encourage Nathan Lyon.

This was always going to be an emotional day for Australia, so soon after the horrific terrorist attack in Bondi on Sunday evening. The minute’s silence before the start of play was immaculately observed, broken only by the folk singer John Williamson delivering a stirring rendition of True Blue.

John Williamson sings True Blue in dedication to the victims of Bondi Beach ahead of the start of the third Test in Adelaide. Photograph: Sarah Reed - CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Images

By this stage the hosts had also been forced into a change from their stated XI. Steve Smith was withdrawn after reporting dizziness and nausea first thing – an apparent return of the vertigo that has intermittently affected him ever since being felled by Archer at Lord’s six years ago.

In came Usman Khawaja, a day after many felt his Test career might be over. Until Carey’s arrival, Khawaja had held the innings together, walking out at 33 for two and finessing 82 from 126 balls a day out from his 39th birthday. Stands of 61 with Labuschagne and 91 with Carey were significant.

Perhaps he was spurred on by some local chatter about sticking him in the back of a ute for a farewell lap of the Sydney Cricket Ground in January.

Although the “free hit” nature of the late call-up was probably more significant, so, too, a life on five when Harry Brook grassed a diving chance at slip.

It was a bad miss and certainly kick-started Khawaja’s innings, the left-hander instantly finding some rhythm as he gracefully flicked and guided 10 fours. That was until just before tea when, the very next ball after being beaten by Jacks, he swept the off-spinner to deep backward square.

Archer aside, and notwithstanding the sapping conditions, this was still another frustrating outing from England’s attack. Brydon Carse rather rolled over his form from the first two Tests, picking up two for 70 from 13 overs, while the incoming Josh Tongue picked up one for 63 from 15.

Carse was all over the shop when tasked with sharing the new ball first thing, overstepping five times yet removing Travis Head for 10 courtesy of a sublime one-handed catch from Zak Crawley at cover. It rather summed up the day for both sides: brilliance interspersed with some sloppy cricket. – Guardian