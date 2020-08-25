Department of Health evacuated after suspicious parcel found

The offices of the Department of Health on Lower Baggot Street in Dublin were evacuated on Tuesday afternoon after a suspicious parcel was discovered in the building.

Staff in Miesian Plaza, which houses the departments of health and children, were told to leave the city centre office building.

Gardaí, ambulance and fire brigade units were at the scene after 1pm responding to an emergency call following the discovery of the parcel.

A Garda spokeswoman confirmed that a suspicious parcel was discovered and said “no further information is available at this time”.

It is understood the suspicious parcel was an envelope containing white powder sent to the department offices in the post.

The offices were also evacuated in March of last year when an envelope containing powder was discovered. It was later deemed non-hazardous by Defence Forces technicians.

Commenting on the incident at the time Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: “I’m not sure what kind of oddballs send suspicious packages in the post but they should be well aware that it is not politicians opening the mail, it’s people doing a normal job, a receptionist or a security guard or clerical officer or someone in the constituency team.”