Police appeal for witnesses after man killed in Co Antrim road crash

The incident happened in the Springmount Road area. Photograph: Paul McErlane/EPA

A man in his 60s has died in a road crash in Co Antrim.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about the incident in the Springmount Road area of Clough on Thursday to get in contact.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At around 10.15am, it was reported that a blue Citroen Berlingo was involved.

“The man, who was the driver, sadly passed away at the scene and a female passenger in the vehicle was not believed to be seriously injured.

“The Springmount Road was closed following the collision but has reopened.” – PA