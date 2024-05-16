Ireland

Police appeal for witnesses after man killed in Co Antrim road crash

Man (60s) died at the scene of the incident in Clough, woman passenger was not seriously injured

The incident happened in the Springmount Road area. Photograph: Paul McErlane/EPA

Thu May 16 2024 - 19:31

A man in his 60s has died in a road crash in Co Antrim.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about the incident in the Springmount Road area of Clough on Thursday to get in contact.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At around 10.15am, it was reported that a blue Citroen Berlingo was involved.

“The man, who was the driver, sadly passed away at the scene and a female passenger in the vehicle was not believed to be seriously injured.

“The Springmount Road was closed following the collision but has reopened.” – PA

