Case against Dublin firefighter accused of rape in Boston to be moved to higher court

The case against a Dublin firefighter arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in a Boston hotel over St Patrick’s Day weekend is to be moved to a higher court.

Terence Crosbie (37) appeared in Boston Municipal Court on Thursday morning, wearing the same grey T-shirt, tracksuit bottoms and trainers he was arrested in two months ago.

Mr Crosbie flew into Boston with other members of Dublin’s Fire Brigade on Thursday, March 14th for St Patrick’s Day celebrations. The complainant reported the rape to police from a Boston hospital early the next morning.

Mr Crosbie’s attorney Daniel Reilly had previously requested additional evidence from the Black Rose bar and Omni Parker House hotel that the defendant and female complainant (28) were in before and during the alleged assault.

Earlier this month, the prosecution objected to the defence’s request for additional surveillance video and employee information from the two establishments, arguing that records pertaining to the hours when neither the defendant nor the complainant were present are irrelevant. But the presiding judge, Judge Joseph M Griffin, sided with the defence and scheduled a follow-up records hearing.

At the hearing on Thursday morning, Judge James W Coffey upheld the decision.

But Assistant District Attorney Christopher Boutin flagged previously agreed upon amendments to the defence’s request.

Mr Reilly stated that the defence has already “notified the record holders.”

A status hearing was set at Boston’s Municipal Courthouse on June 20th to attend to potential outstanding legal concerns.

Judge Coffey said that pending an indictment and arraignment, matters at the municipal courthouse will be concluded and Mr Crosbie’s case will then proceed at the Suffolk Superior Courthouse.

Mr Boutin said that Mr Crosbie’s case was “expected to at least be indicted today.”

Indictment proceedings typically take place behind closed doors before a grand jury.

A probable cause hearing was previously set for June 3rd.

Mr Crosbie’s passport was seized after his arrest and he remains held on $100,000 bail. He appeared in the courtroom bound in shackles and kept his gaze focused on the judge before a court officer escorted him out the door.

It is unclear what if any role Mr Crosbie’s colleagues from Dublin’s Fire Brigade––who travelled with him to Boston––could play in the ongoing criminal proceedings.