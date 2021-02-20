Deaths of three with Covid-19 reported in Northern Ireland

The deaths of another three persons with Covid-19 have been reported on Saturday in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said.

A further 276 individuals have tested positive in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, new data suggests coronavirus infections have been dropping in homes across the UK.

About one in 115 people in private households in England had Covid-19 between February 6th and 12th, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said, down from about one in 80 people from January 31st to February 6th. In Northern Ireland, the figure is around one in 105 people, down from one in 75.

The data, which does not cover care homes and hospitals, is based on swab tests from thousands of people regardless of whether or not they have symptoms.

Elsewhere, new analysis from Oxford University published in The Lancet confirmed that a single dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine offers 76 per cent protection against Covid-19 from 22 days after vaccination, and that this had not waned by the three-month mark. The UK policy of leaving up to 12 weeks between doses also resulted in a higher efficacy overall, the study found. – PA