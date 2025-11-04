Man jailed for animal cruelty linked to protests against asylum seeker housing

Former IT worker Darren Jackson has been jailed for animal cruelty. Photograph: Collins Dublin

A former IT worker has been jailed for 15 months for two acts of animal cruelty linked to protests against asylum seeker housing.

In June 2024, security guards at Thornton Hall in north Dublin found two pigs with stab and slash wounds, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard on Tuesday. The 160 acre site was previously earmarked for a super prison but in 2024 plans emerged for an accommodation centre for international protection applicants on the site.

Darren Jackson (40) of Rivermeade, Co Dublin admitted driving four pigs from a farm in Cavan to the site, but said that an accomplice used a scalpel to injure the animals.

The court heard that some of men involved in the incident believed that by allowing pigs and pig blood on to the site, Muslim people would be prevented from going on to it due to religious observances.

Garda Philip Walsh gave evidence Jackson had left a voice note for his brother telling him he needed “knives and scalpels” for a “job”. He went on to invite his brother to join him, saying: “If you want to do a job with us, it will be great craic.”

The court heard that a little after 5pm on June 26th, 2024, security guards saw two men entering the site and followed them to a spot where they found three pigs. One of the animals had 5cm long cuts and was missing a front leg and was squealing while another one had cuts to the stomach.

The two injured animals were ultimately put down while the other two were re-homed.

After his arrest, Jackson told gardaí his actions “had nothing to do with god or colour” and that “it’s not the people’s fault”, meaning immigrants, the court heard. He subsequently pleaded guilty to two counts of animal cruelty.

Cathal McGreal BL, defending, said that his client told gardaí he was homeless at the time and sleeping in a tent on the site. He said his protest was about the lack of resources and what he was getting.

Darren Jackson. Photograph: Collins Dublin

Garda Walsh said during garda interviews, Jackson “distanced himself from any real responsibility” and refused to name others involved, citing fears for his own well-being.

Garda Walsh said that investigators found video footage showing Jackson driving his van wearing a balaclava singing versions of IRA songs modified to include the words pigs. The court heard it’s believed the footage is of Jackson driving the pigs from Cavan.

Mr McGreal said this was not a crime for which his client is proud and he will live with the shame of it.

Judge Martin Nolan noted Jackson’s good work record. He set a headline sentence of two years which he reduced to 15 months on the basis of the “substantial mitigations”.

Jackson has five previous convictions including assault. The court heard he has made a payment of €1,000 to an animal welfare trust.

Mr McGreal told the court that after the offence, his client received unsolicited messages from various organisations “associated with the right” offering to support his case by demonstrating outside the court.

Counsel said Jackson told them that “he did not want anything to do with these people”.