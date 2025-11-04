Storm Amy brought highest average wind speeds in well over half a century, says Met Éireann

Storm Amy was the first named storm of the 2025/26 storm season. Photograph: Collins

Last month’s Storm Amy brought the highest average wind speeds recorded in Ireland for 65 years, according to Met Éireann.

The forecaster’s climate statement for October 2025, published on Tuesday, said October was a “mild, dull and wet” month with above average rainfall and temperatures but below average levels of sunshine.

Its highest average wind speed, occurring over a 10-minute period, was 111 kilometres per hour, recorded at Malin Head in Co Donegal.

The same weather station recorded the strongest gust during Storm Amy, at 148 kilometres per hour.

Mean wind speeds reached storm force at three stations on Friday, October 3rd: Belmullet, Co Mayo, Malin Head, Co Donegal and Mace Head, Co Galway, as well as at Mace Head on Saturday, October 4th.

During the month, most stations recorded higher rainfall totals than their long-term averages. The national average rainfall of 159.2 millimetres ranked 23rd highest in 85 years.

Thursday, October 2nd was reported as the wettest day of the month across 12 stations. Mace Head, Mount Dillon and Knock airport said it was their wettest October day on record.

Claremorris, Co Mayo had its wettest October day since 1989 with 46.4 millimetres; Ballyhaise, Co Cavan had its wettest October day since 2002 with 40.2 millimetres; and Athenry, Co Galway had its wettest since 2006 with 41.1 millimetres

The national mean air temperatures of 11.61 degrees made last October the 24th warmest in 126 years, although it was the coolest since 2020.

October’s highest temperature of 19.7 degrees was recorded at Shannon Airport in Co Clare on October 1st; the Phoenix Park in Dublin on October 3rd; and at Dublin Airport on October 6th.

The lowest temperature was 1 degree, recorded on October 29th at Athenry in Co Galway.

All stations across the country reported below average sunshine levels for the month. The number of dull days ranged from 11 at Casement Aerodrome in Dublin to 17 at Malin Head in Co Donegal.

Malin Head recorded its dullest October on record.