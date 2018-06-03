Cyclist (30) in a critical condition following Clondalkin crash

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a 30-year-old female cyclist suffered serious injuries in a collision on Friday.

The woman was brought to Tallaght Hospital on Friday after she collided with a car on the Oak Road in Clondalkin, Dublin 22, at about 3.30pm.

The cyclist remains in a critical condition in hospital. The 31-year-old female driver of the car was not injured in the incident.

Gardaí have called for any person who may have witnessed the collision or who was travelling on the Oak Road on Friday at about 3.30pm and may have dash-cam equipment to contact Clondalkin Garda station on 01-6667600, the Garda Confidential line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.