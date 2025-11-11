‘Normalisation of genocide will never be acceptable’: Catherine Connolly’s inauguration speech

Ireland's new President Catherine Connolly watches the Air Corps fly past following her inauguration at Dublin Castle on Tuesday. Photograph: Bryan Meade/EPA

Catherine Connolly used English and Irish in her speech after she became the 10th president of Ireland.

Here is that speech in full, including a translation of the sections delivered in Irish.

“A Thaoisigh, A Phríomhbhreithimh, Airí, Baill Chomhairle an Stáit, Baill an Oireachtais, Ambasadóirí, Ceannairí Eaglaise, agus dhaoine uaisle ar fad, chomh maith le an Chéad Aire an Tuaiscirt, Michelle O’Neill, agus ceannairí eile ó gach cairn den Tuaisceart.

“Ba mhaith liom céad míle fáilte a chur roimh mo chlann freisin, atá anseo. Mo bheirt mhac, mo fhear chéile, mo dheirfiúracha, mo dheartháireacha, thaisteal siad ó cheann ceann an domhain ó Atlanta, Georgia, ó Ceanada, ó Toronto, agus míle buíochas go chuir siad an dua sin orthu féin.

“I stand before you humbly and proudly as the 10th President of this beautiful country.

“The people have spoken and have given their President a powerful mandate to articulate their vision for a new republic, a republic worthy of its name, where everyone is valued and diversity is cherished, where sustainable solutions are urgently implemented, and where a home is a fundamental human right.

“The change that led to this joyful day began with a small group of elected representatives and volunteers facing what appeared to be insurmountable challenges. We were led to believe it was too great a leap, that our ideas were too far out, too left, at odds with the prevailing narrative.

“In shared conversations all over the country, however, it became evident that the dominant narrative did not reflect or represent people’s values and concerns.

“Time and time again, people spoke of how it served to silence, to other, to label, to exclude and to stifle critical thinking.

“Along with that, however, along with meaningful engagement, we saw the emergence of hope. We saw the emergence of joy, along with the courage and determination of people to use their voices to shape a country that we can be proud of.

“As President of Ireland, I will ensure that all voices are represented, heard and valued, and promote a public discourse that nourishes inclusivity, tolerance and active citizenship.

“Previous presidents faced different challenges, reflecting the dominant issues of the day.

“In 1990, Mary Robinson – and I want to welcome Mary Robinson and her husband Nick – when Mary was elected, the parameters of geopolitics were shifting following the fall of the Berlin Wall the previous year and the dissolution of the Soviet Union, while at home, Ireland was undergoing its own seismic changes, laying the foundation for a modern and inclusive society.

“In 1997, one year before the Good Friday Agreement, the former president Mary McAleese – and again, I want to welcome the former president and her husband Martin – was elected in the midst of the ongoing peace process, a landmark event in shaping a shared vision for the future of Ireland.

“In 2011, Michael D Higgins assumed office – and again, I want to pay tribute to his courage and his work – Michael D assumed office as a global financial collapse shook Ireland and the world. The reverberations of that crisis continue to impact upon and shape people’s lives and our economy.

“Now, in 2025, as I assume the privilege of office, we face [the] existential threat of climate change and the threat of ongoing wars – both, of course, are inextricably linked.

“As I speak, I am acutely conscious of the 165 million people currently forcibly displaced from their homes and countries due to war, famine and climate change. We cannot turn back the clock nor close our eyes to these realities.

“These are the challenges of our times and our actions, our inaction, will determine the world our children and grandchildren will inherit. It is both an individual and a collective challenge, and one which obliges us to reflect on the way we live and interact with our world and with each other.

Ireland's new President Catherine Connolly and her husband Brian McEnery speak to pupils from Francis Street School following her inauguration at Dublin Castle. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

“It is also the responsibility of those entrusted with public office to come together, both nationally and internationally, to lead and to create the conditions for a sustainable existence on our planet.

“It is significant that today is Remembrance Day, the 11th of the 11th 2025. “It gives – it’s significant on so many levels – but it gives us the opportunity to pause and to reflect on the horrors of war in a world where, unfortunately, we have all become witnesses to ongoing wars and genocide.

“Given our history, the normalisation of war and genocide has never been and will never be acceptable to us. As a sovereign independent nation with the long and cherished tradition of neutrality and an uninterrupted record of peacekeeping since 1958, Ireland is particularly well placed to lead and articulate alternative diplomatic solutions to conflict and war.

“Indeed, our experience of colonisation and resistance of a catastrophic man-made famine and forced immigration gives us a lived understanding of dispossession, hunger and war, and a mandate for Ireland to lead.

“We can and should take real pride in the success of the Good Friday Agreement, knowing that this is recognised far and wide, and is a model for peaceful resolution of conflict.

“We also know that this journey of peace and reconciliation was the result of meticulous and methodical work over a long period of time, and this work continues to this day.

“I look forward to paying my first official visit to the north and meeting with people from all communities and celebrating the rich heritage and traditions of all who live there.

“I am particularly conscious of Article 3 of the Constitution, which sets out in detail the firm wish of the Irish people, the Irish nation, to have a united Ireland – albeit with the conditions set out very clearly in that article, consent.

“As President, I will foster an inclusive and open dialogue across the island in a manner that highlights and recognises our similarities and respects our differences.

“I want to acknowledge our large and growing diaspora. There is hardly a family on this island that does not have a personal experience of migration. On every continent, our immigrants have put their ingenuity and hard work at the service of new homelands, yet they have kept their love of Ireland and its culture deep in their hearts.

“I hope over the next seven years that there will be many opportunities for me to celebrate with them and share our experiences.

“I have never believed more in the spirit of this country. Having travelled the length and breadth of the island, I have witnessed it in every county in every corner of Ireland.

“I’ve heard it in the music, the literature and the dance of our people, in the deep tradition of solidarity and decency that continues to be the dominant force behind our people. I have felt it in the quiet dignity and stoicism of those who simply keep going despite the very real challenges that they face.

“Is sibhse, muintir na tíre, cosmhuintir na tíre, a casadh orm agus mé ar fud na tíre a spreag mé, agus a spreag m’fhoireann le linn an fheachtais. Sibhse a chuaigh agus a théann i ngleic le heaspaí seirbhísí agus riachtanais gach lá beo, easpaí nár cheart a bheith fós ann i dtír atá chomh saibhir. Spreag sibh mé le bhur ndúthracht agus bhur bhflaithiúlacht, ag roinnt bhur scéalta agus taithí liom go fial. Is sibhse a thug agus a thugann misneach dom, misneach a bhainfidh mé úsáid as anois agus a thógfaidh mé air agus mé ag obair ar bhur son mar Uachtarán.

“Ar ndóigh, tá tábhacht na teanga chun anam agus spioraid na tíre a thabhairt chun cinn tuigthe agam le blianta fada anois; anam agus spioraid a bhí curtha faoi chois le blianta, bíodh sin d’aon ghnó, de bharr smacht na dtíoránach nó de bharr neamhaird, neamhchúram nó easpa tuisceanaí. Tír gan teanga, tír gan anam, agus is fíor sin, mar nuair atá a teanga múchta, ní féidir leis an tír, nó aon tír, a mianta, a luachanna nó a spioraid a chur in iúl.

“Cuireadh ár dteanga, teanga ársa ár sinsir, teanga ina bhfuil spioraid ár sinsir agus nádúr ár dtíre le mothú i gchuile fhocal, sa dara háit, gan meas nó ómós tugtha di. Plúchadh croí ár muintir nuair a cuireadh stop leo úsáid a bhaint as a dteanga féin, teanga a chuireann mothúcháin agus croí in iúl le chuile fhocal. Ach scaoilimis le chéile anois leis an bhfaitíos sin. Ligfimis don Ghaeilge bláthú. Éistimis leo siúd ar fad nach bhfuil uathu ach aitheantas a bheith tugtha dóibh mar Ghaeilgeoirí ina dtír féin agus in ómós dóibh agus dúinne.

“Gaeilgeoirí, Gael, agus lucht foghlama na Gaeilge, ní sa gcúinne á labhairt go híseal a bhéas an Ghaeilge san Áras ach sa chéad áit mar theanga oibre agus beidh sí á labhairt ar fud na tíre go misniúil, go fileata, go ceolmhar, faoi mar atá cloiste agam agus mé ar fud na tíre, agus dár ndóigh, déanfar í a labhairt go húdarásach agus gan aon drogall nuair is gá.”

(“It is you, the people of Ireland, whom I met around the country, who encouraged me and my team during the campaign. You who struggle with a lack of services and necessities every day, shortages that should not exist in a country as wealthy as this. You inspired me with your dedication and generosity, sharing your stories and experiences with generosity. It is you who have given and continue to give me courage, courage I will now use and build upon while working on your behalf as President.

“Of course, I have understood for many years the importance of the language in advancing the soul and spirit of the country, a soul and spirit that was oppressed for many years, whether deliberately, by tyrants or because of neglect, a lack of care, or lack of understanding. ’Tír gan teanga, tír gan anam’ - A country without a language is a country without a soul, and that is true because when a language is extinguished, no country can convey its values or spirit.

Our language, the ancient language of our ancestors, a language in which the spirit of our ancestors and the nature of our country can be felt in every word, was put into second place, without being afforded respect or honour. Our ancestors’ hearts were stifled when they were stopped from speaking their own language, a language that has feeling and heart in each word. But let us release ourselves from that fear, let us allow the Irish language to bloom, let us listen to all of those who only want recognition as Irish speakers in their own country - out of respect for them and for ourselves.

“Irish speakers, Gaels, and learners of Irish, we will not be speaking Irish quietly in the corner of the Áras, but in first place as a working language, and it will be spoken across the country courageously, lyrically and musically, as I have heard it spoken as I travelled across the country, and of course, it will be spoken with authority and without hesitation when required.”)

“Mar fhocal scoir, to conclude, I believe that the president should be a unifying president. A steady hand, yes, but also a catalyst for change, reflecting our desire for a republic that lives up to its name.

“I will embrace the role of the president with dignity, determination and courage.

“Go raibh míle maith agat.” (Thank you)