Tadhg Beirne and Aoife Wafer cap memorable year with top awards from Irish rugby writers

Tadhg Beirne was Player of the Series for the British and Irish Lions in Australia last summer. Photograph: Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Tadhg Beirne and Aoife Wafer have been announced as the winners of the Player of the Year awards from the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland for the 2024/25 season.

After another stellar season for province and country, Beirne was named Player of the Series for the British and Irish Lions following their Test series win in Australia.

Wafer (22) claimed the award for the second year in a row following a remarkable season. She played a leading role in Ireland’s statement victory against New Zealand in WXV1 and then earned the Six Nations Player of the Championship award before recovering from injury to play in Ireland’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final against France.

Beirne and Wafer were presented with their awards at Tuesday night’s ceremony at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin. Andy Farrell’s British and Irish Lions side was named the Dave Guiney Team of the Year in recognition of their Test series triumph. The Lions squad included 18 Irish players, 12 of whom featured in the three tests against the Wallabies.

Hannah Clarke was chosen as the women’s sevens Player of the Year. The 20-year-old was Ireland’s top try-scorer in her debut season. She also scored the match-winning try for Connacht as the province claimed third place over Ulster in this year’s interprovincial series.

Dylan O’Grady won the men’s sevens award. The former Ireland under-20 international was a consistent source of tries for the side, most notably in a standout performance against New Zealand in Singapore.

Tadhg Beirne has been named the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Men’s Player of the Year for the 2024/2025 season. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Also honoured at the awards ceremony was former IRFU national talent development manager Hendrik Kruger, who received the Tom Rooney award. Originally from South Africa, Kruger has played pivotal roles in the establishment of development structures that have aided not only the professional men’s and women’s game at national level, but at provincial level in Leinster and grassroots with Dundalk RFC.

Nenagh Ormond RFC were voted Club of the Year on the back of a meteoric rise to AIL Division 1A this year. They became the first Tipperary club to secure Division 1A status after earning a second consecutive promotion in the 1B playoff final. Nenagh Ormond also became the first club from the county to win the Munster Senior Cup.

Aoife Wafer has been awarded the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Women’s Player of The Year for the second consecutive year. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Recognised for their exceptional contributions to rugby throughout their playing careers and thereafter were Hall of Fame inductees Nora Stapleton and Nigel Carr.

Stapleton, a 50-times capped Irish outhalf, was instrumental in the 2013 Grand Slam triumph and the 2014 win against New Zealand. She now leads Women in Sport for Sport Ireland.

Carr, an 11-times capped Irish openside flanker, was an important member of Ireland’s 1985 Triple Crown-winning team. He remains a significant contributor to the sport and community.

Finally, Frank Quinn and John D O’Brien were honoured on the night with the Fred Cogley award for their lasting imprint on Irish sports media.