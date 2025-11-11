Ireland weather: Flooding in Cork and Kerry after torrential rain

Cork city and county experienced significant flooding following heavy rainfall that made a number of roads hazardous or impassable.

Cork and Kerry were under a status yellow rainfall warning from midnight yesterday through to 2pm on Tuesday. Motorists were urged to exercise caution and to allow extra time for their journeys.

Cork County Council said that the R594 was impassible to traffic at Madore due to flooding after the river Ilen burst its banks. The road at Coomhola will remain closed until Wednesday.

Drivers on the Ardcahan Bridge between Dunmanway and Copeen had to find an alternative route with the Idle Bridge in Ballineen also impassable. Drimoleague to Skibbereen at Hawthorn was flooded, as was Halfway village, Carrigaline, Cloghroe and Blarney. Blarney Castle and Gardens was closed due to flooding but will reopen at 9am on Wednesday.

The local authority also received reports of “significant surface water” in the village of Castlemartyr, and the R588 south of Enniskeane village is closed.

Spot flooding was also reported in Bantry, Clonakilty, Bandon, Inchigeelagh and Dromahane.

Meanwhile, in the city there was flooding in various areas including the Centre Park Road, Rutland Street/South Terrace and at Togher Road at the junction with Clashduv Road. Flooding was also an issue on Rathanker Road between Rochestown and Monkstown.

Rain cleared in the north of the country, and the status yellow weather warning that was issued for parts of the south and southeast is over.

A drier interlude with some scattered showers is expected this evening. Overall, there will be a lot of dry weather on Tuesday night with some mist and fog developing. More rain will move into the south later in the morning on Wednesday, and will slowly spread northwards again.

That rain will turn heavy at times, but northern areas will be largely dry until the evening. Highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees are expected around the country on Wednesday.