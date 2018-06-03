Two climbers hospitalised after cliff fall in Co Antrim

Two climbers have been injured following a serious fall at Fair Head near Ballycastle in Co Antrim.

A coast guard helicopter from Sligo was called to the popular climbing spot at the rocky headland in northeast Antrim on Sunday afternoon after the alarm was raised when two climbers fell.

It is understood the climbers plunged at least 20 metres. A spokesman for Malin Head Coast Guard confirmed that the two climbers were winched from the rock face and brought to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. The severity of the climbers’ injuries remains unknown.

Meanwhile, on the west coast a number of people enjoying the warm, summer weather got into difficulty while climbing and walking.

One woman was rescued from Carrauntoohill by a Shannon based rescue helicopter shortly after 4pm. The woman was taken to hospital with a broken ankle and is in a stable condition.

A second woman was taken by ambulance from Allihies beach in west Cork with a broken ankle shortly before 5pm and is also in a stable condition.

A third woman was rescued from White Strand beach nearly Miltown Malbay in Co Clare by the Doolin Coast Guard at around 1.30pm. She was taken to hospital with a broken ankle and is in a stable condition.

In Co Donegal, one person was rescued from a vessel that broke down north of Sheephaven Bay on Sunday. The sole occupant of the boat was rescued by a coast guard boat and did not sustain injuries.