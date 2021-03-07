Crowd gathers in Belfast to celebrate Rangers winning Scottish Premiership

A large crowd has gathered on Belfast’s Shankill Road to celebrate Rangers winning the Scottish Premiership on Sunday evening.

The fans came out despite a ban on public gatherings under coronavirus restrictions to mark the Glasgow side’s first title in a decade. Another gathering of fans took place in Galsgow’s George Square.

Northern Ireland has been living under a strict raft of rules aimed at stemming the spread of the virus since December.

Earlier, the PSNI tweeted urging fans to celebrate safely.

We would encourage anyone intending to celebrate today’s Scottish Premier League result, to do so at home safely and within the current Health Regulations. pic.twitter.com/V9AuOd6MHV — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) March 7, 2021

Meanwhile, East Derry MP Gregory Campbell has tabled a motion in Parliament to recognise Rangers’ victory.

“As a lifelong Rangers fan, I am delighted on a personal level but a success of this magnitude, given the previous problems at the club, should be recognised by the national Parliament,” he said.

“Not only is this a massive achievement but record setting in so many ways.

“The team has been undefeated this far in the league season and the earliest in the season that the Scottish title has been won in 119 years.

“It is right and fitting that Parliament sends its congratulations and marks this incredible effort for the players, management and backroom staff.” – PA