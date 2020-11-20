Croke Park ceremony to remember 14 victims of Bloody Sunday 100 years ago

The GAA is to stage a special remembrance ceremony on Saturday to honour the 14 victims killed at Croke Park by Crown Forces on Bloody Sunday a century ago.

Fourteen flames will be lit on Hill 16 with a corresponding pillar of light dedicated to each of those who died.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and President Micheal D Higgins will be present at the event which takes place at 6.05pm on Saturday evening in advance of the Leinster football final between Dublin and Meath.

The commemoration, which falls on the exact centenary of Bloody Sunday, was due to take place in front of a packed Croke Park before the second international rules test series between Ireland and Australia.

Instead, it will take place in a largely empty Croke Park as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

In a statement Mr Higgins said he would lay a wreath to commemorate the deaths of the 14 people attending the football match between Dublin and Tipperary.

“At the close of that day of such killing and injury 100 years ago, 32 people, three of them children, lay dead or dying in Dublin. Countless others were wounded, many with their lives irrevocably changed as a result of the events of the day. More death and heartbreak was to follow.

He said the deaths and suffering were recalled with a “profound sadness and outrage even, but also as a reminder of the fragility of the hard-earned peace to which we have become accustomed and the consequences that flow from the abuse of power and the failure of diplomacy and politics”.

“ People from different backgrounds on the island may reflect on Bloody Sunday in different ways. We must respect this and be open to differing perspectives, and encourage a hospitality for these differing narratives of the events of that day.”

GAA director-general Tom Ryan and the association’s president John Horan will lay wreaths on the spot where Tipperary corner back Michael Hogan was fatally shot that day, an area of the field in front of Gate 43 at the northern end of the stadium.

There will then be a performance of a specially commissioned piece of music by the renowned musician Colm Mac Con Iomaire. The piece, entitled ‘More Than A Game’, was commissioned for use in the recent tribute videos produced by the GAA in honour of those who died and which have been viewed in excess of 20 million times.

The ceremony will adhere to all protocols in respect of Covid-19 and will conclude at 6.30pm for the arrival of the Dublin and Meath teams in preparation for their meeting in the Leinster senior football final.

A minute’s silence will be observed before all GAA Championship matches this weekend.

The family of the referee on Bloody Sunday, Mick Sammon, will hold prayers at his grave on Saturday and a wreathlaying ceremony for those who died 100 years ago.

Defining moment

The Sammon family will donate a ‘Mick Sammon Shield’ to be awarded annually to a referee by the Kildare GAA County Board and there will be a similar award at club level for all 48 Kildare clubs. It is hoped to have an official commemoration in Clane early in 2021.

Speaking in advance of the commemoration Mr Horan said the massacre 100 year ago was a “ defining moment for the GAA and gives us a connection to this venue that goes deeper than it being just another pitch.

“Our work on the centenary has focused exclusively on remembering the people who died, paying respect and tribute to their lives and making a commitment to ensure they and the events that occurred are never forgotten.”

The GAA has asked members throughout the country to pay their own tribute to those who died at Croke Park by lighting their own candle.

Various other events will take place around the country to mark Bloody Sunday.

On Saturday morning at 7.59am the Irish, Dublin and Tipperary flags will be raised at the Ballinteer St John’s GAA club to remember James Burke a local man from Windy Arbour who died in the crush at Croke Park on Bloody Sunday.

The granite base of his headstone will be moved to the club later in the day. It will be engraved with a message to commemorate Bloody Sunday and to remember Burke, a father of five, who died that day.

A collaboration with The Abbey Theatre will see the staging of a series of special 14 monologues filmed at Croke Park dedicated to each of the victims and streamed online across the coming weekend from 7pm on the Abbey Theatre’s social channels.

The killings of Dick McKee, Peadar Clancy and Conor Clune on Sunday evening will be remembered in an online exhibition at Kilmainham Gaol musuem.

Dick McKee was the Commandant of the Dublin Brigade of the IRA, while Peadar Clancy was Vice-Commandant. Both men were arrested in a safe-house on Gardiner St. in the north inner city the night before Bloody Sunday. A third man, Conor Clune, was mistakenly identified as a member of the IRA during a raid on Vaughan’s Hotel on Parnell Square by British Auxiliaries earlier that evening.

The three men were tortured and then shot dead in Dublin Castle on Bloody Sunday night. The British claimed they were trying to escape, but it is more likely given the injuries that they suffered that they were shot in retaliation for the death of 14 suspected British spies on Bloody Sunday morning.

Day of reflection

A special commemorative edition of the popular series History on Your Doorstep dedicated to Bloody Sunday, written by Liz Gillis and other historians, will be launched by the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Hazel Chu, at a free webinar online event at 7pm.

It will feature on illustrated presentation on Bloody Sunday and the killings of Dick McKee, Peadar Clancy and Conor Clune.

The British ambassador to Ireland Paul Johnston said Bloody Sunday will be a “day of reflection”.

He said the comments by Queen Elizabeth II as expressed during her state visit in 2011 summed it up best.

“To all those who have suffered as a consequence of our troubled past I extend my sincere thoughts and deep sympathy. With the benefit of historical hindsight we can all see things which we would wish had been done differently or not at all.”

Mr Johnston added: “As we mark many sensitive centenaries over the next year or two, we will have many opportunities to reflect on the complex and difficult past but also to look with hope and confidence to a brighter future.”

There are no public plans to mark the killing of 14 British agents on Bloody Sunday by the IRA.