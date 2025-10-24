Ireland

Road users urged to stay safe amid increased risk to pedestrians as clocks go back

More than a third of pedestrian road traffic injuries occur between October and December

14/03/2022 A Garda with an intoxilyzer alcohol meter pictured this morning at a Garda checkpoint on Chapelizod Road, Dublin at the launch of an appeal by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and An Garda Síochána for their St. Patrick’s Weekend Bank Holiday road safety appeal. The RSA and An Garda Síochána will focus their appeal on drink driving but particularly drink driving the morning after.....Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin
Road users have been urged to exercise caution over the long weekend. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin
Órla Ryan
Fri Oct 24 2025 - 16:102 MIN READ

Road users have been urged to exercise caution over the long weekend, as data reveals almost 1,500 pedestrians were seriously injured in a road collision over four years.

An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority have urged pedestrians and cyclists in particular to wear high-visibility clothing and ensure they are clearly visible in darker conditions.

Data recorded from 2020 to 2024 shows that 1,462 pedestrians were seriously injured following a road traffic collision.

More than one-third (34 per cent) of these serious injuries occurred between October and December. The data shows that one in five pedestrians in these incidents failed to observe properly.

To date this year, 138 people have died in traffic collisions on Irish roads including 29 pedestrians.

Catharina Gunne, Assistant Commissioner for Roads Policing and Community Engagement, said Gardaí are “appealing to all road users to take extra care this long Halloween weekend”.

“Bank Holidays are particularly busy times on our roads. Road users need to be particularly mindful at this time of year because road conditions are wetter and this weekend, clocks go back, so the evenings are darker and longer.

“Therefore, there is a greater risk for our vulnerable road users; pedestrians and cyclists.”

Ms Gunne appealed to all motorists “to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, to slow down and to always choose a speed that is appropriate for the driving conditions, to wear your seat belt and remove any distractions while driving such as mobile phones while driving”.

Seán Canney, Minister of State with responsibility for Road Safety. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill
Seán Canney, Minister of State with responsibility for Road Safety, said: “As the clocks go back and winter approaches, I urge all road users to make safety the focus of their journeys.

“No matter how we travel, we need to protect ourselves and each other. Light up your vehicle, wear high visibility clothing, adjust your speed for the road and weather conditions, and never drive distracted or intoxicated.”

