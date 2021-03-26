Covid-19: Up to 30,000 older people in long-term care not yet fully vaccinated

Up to 30,000 people older people in long-term care are still not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and are awaiting their second dose, the HSE has confirmed.

In response to a parliamentary question from Aontú leader and Meath West TD Peadar Tóibín asking for the date on which residents in nursing homes were fully vaccinated, the HSE said tens of thousands of doses were still outstanding.

In a letter dated March 25th, the HSE said that as of March 21st, 107,168 of the over-65s in long term residential care had received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine while 77,056 had been given two doses. The letter said the vaccine rollout in care homes would continue in the days ahead.

Mr Tobin noted that the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly had previously committed to ensuring people over 65 and in long term care would be inoculated by the end of January.

“Most probably, these vaccinations will drag into April,” Mr Tóibín said, adding that the delay in the roll-out “poses significant risks and challenges”.

‘Most exposed’

He pointed out that the nursing home sector has been “the most exposed right through this pandemic [AND]more people have died in these institutions in a shorter period of time than any other institutions in the history of the State.”

Mr Tóibín suggested that people would be “shocked that as we enter April there is 30,000 people still awaiting their second Vaccine in these Care Homes. It also means that there that Nursing Home visits that have been cancelled for months will remain off limits for thousands of people. This is heart breaking given how much people have suffered from isolation in the Nursing Homes.”

He said Mr Donnelly “continues not to meet vaccine targets or properly protect our most vulnerable. Two months on from his promise deadline, there are nursing home residents waiting on a second dose. This is simply unacceptable and continues to put the lives of our most vulnerable at risk”.

Ongoing

In a statement on Friday night, the HSE said the “programme of vaccination of residents and staff in long term residential care settings is ongoing”.

A spokeswoman said the vaccination of people in in Cohort 1 started in early January with the first round of vaccinations completed on January 24th.

She said people who were unable to receive the vaccine originally are being vaccinated through mop-up processes “either when other residents/staff at the same facility are receiving their dose 2 vaccinations, during extra visits to the (facility) or at vaccination hubs managed by the HSE”.

She added that with “each passing week, the numbers requiring mop-up continues to decline substantially. During week commencing March 21st just under 45 dose 1s will be administered and 3,520 dose 2s. The programme of Dose 2 vaccination and ‘mop up’ will continue in March 2021.”