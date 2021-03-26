Woman escorted into mandatory quarantine hotel after refusing to leave bus

A woman was escorted into the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Santry on Friday by security guards after she refused to leave a bus carrying airline passengers who must undergo mandatory hotel quaratine as part of Covid-19 measures.

From Friday, passengers arriving in the State from 33 “high-risk” countries must quarantine in a hotel for 12 days.

About a dozen people arrived at the Crowne Plaza Hotel – one of four hotels designated for mandatory quarantine – following a flight from Dubai which arrived at Dublin Airport at 11.10am on Friday.

One woman refused to leave the bus and was eventually escorted into the hotel by security staff. The woman was visibly distressed and called out to waiting reporters as she was being led into the hotel. She said she was entited to live in Ireland and did not need to quarantine.

A list of the 33 countries deemed high risk is available on the Department of Foreign Affairs website. It includes many countries in South America and Africa as well as the United Arab Emirates and Austria.

The State’s mandatory hotel quarantine system came into force at 4am. Passengers arriving from “high-risk” countries will have to complete 14 days of mandatory hotel quarantine at a designated hotel, but that could be reduced if a passenger receives a negative Covid-19 test result, taken after 10 days.

It may also be extended if a passenger tests positive during their stay but the State will pay for any extension beyond 12 days.

The online booking portal for the quarantine packages went live on Sunday, and as of Friday morning 76 people had made bookings.

Of those, 37 are due to arrive in the country in the remaining days in March, 33 in April, and six to date in May, a Department of Health spokeswoman said.

The cost for an adult from a high-risk country is €1,875 for 12 nights, €625 for a second person over the age of 12 who shares the room, and €36 for children aged four to 12.

On Wednesday, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly designated the following Dublin hotels for use: The Crowne Plaza in Santry, the Holiday Inn Express in Santry, Clontarf Castle in Clontarf and the Hard Rock Hotel at Exchange Street Upper.

Hotels will be assigned at random and the guests will have to stay in their rooms, except for strictly controlled smoking and exercise breaks. They will have access to WiFi and an entertainment sytem.

Passengers can be fined as much as €2,500 and/or sentenced to six months in prison if they do not fulfill their mandatory hotel quarantine.

The new quarantine rules also apply to any passenger who arrives from any country without a negative PCR test for Covid-19 carried out no more than 72 hours before they arrive in Ireland. Those passengers will have to pay a day rate of €150.