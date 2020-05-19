Covid-19: Seven more deaths in Northern Ireland brings total to 489

Seven more people have died in Northern Ireland from Covid-19, taking the total death toll to 489, the North’s Department of Health reported on Tuesday.

The department also reported that 20 more people tested positive for coronavirus bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland to 4,441.

So far 40,580 people have been tested for the virus in the North.

The department’s figures relate to hospital deaths. It is estimated that when care and residential home deaths are taken into account that the overall figures will increase by at least one-third.

Meanwhile, the North’s finance minister Conor Murphy has announced a £213 million rates holiday extension for businesses badly hit by the Covid-19 crisis.

The hospitality, tourism and leisure sector along with retail businesses, apart from certain supermarkets and off-licences, will benefit from the rates relief which will operate until March 31st next year.

The scheme also will apply to the childcare sector and to Belfast City, Belfast International and City of Derry airports.

Mr Murphy said the rates support packages would also see all businesses receive a one-month extension of the current three-month rates holiday up to July 31st this year.

“This rates package, which is aligned with the Executive’s pathway to recovery, brings the total support for businesses from rates relief and grants to almost £700 million,” he said.

Mr Murphy told the Northern Assembly on Tuesday that large food stores and off licences were not part of the scheme as they had been able to continue trading, although with higher costs.