Covid-19 restrictions ease in North with six allowed meet outdoors

Six people from no more than two households can now meet outdoors under a further easing of the North’s lockdown restrictions.

The latest relaxation of the Covid-19 rules, which came into effect on Thursday, also permits 10 people from no more than two household to take part in outdoor sport.

Garden centres and plant nurseries are now allowed to provide a click-and-collect service, and golf courses also reopened.

Strict lockdown measures have been in force in Northern Ireland since St Stephen’s Day in order to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The first easing of the rules was introduced last month, with the return of some pupils to school.

Further changes are due to come into effect from April 12th provided the virus remains suppressed.

These include the return of all remaining students – those in years eight to 11 of secondary school – to face-to-face learning, outdoor training will resume for accredited sports clubs.

No further deaths with Covid-19 were announced in the North on Thursday, with the total number of fatalities recorded by Northern Ireland’s Department of Health remaining at 2,115.

An additional 107 people tested positive for the virus.

In the North’s hospitals, 112 people with Covid-19 are receiving treatment, with 17 in intensive care.