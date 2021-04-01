Gardai examine report of Dublin GAA senior footballers training session

An Garda Siochana has begun an examination into reports that some Dublin GAA senior footballers gathered for a training session at a club in north Dublin.

The players were photographed by The Irish Independent in training shortly before 7am at Innisfails GAA club off the Malahide Road at Balgriffin, north Dublin on Wednesday.

On Tuesday the Government had confirmed that intercounty GAA training would be allowed to recommence from April 19th as part of the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions.

Shortly after the announcement the GAA warned counties not to jump the gun and hold training sessions before the date set.

Under Covid-19 rules it is an offence to organise an event, though gardaí do not believe organising a training session constitutes organising an event.

However, the GAA has said itself the session was suspected of breaching its own rules and those put in place for the pandemic around team training.

An Garda Síochána has confirmed to The Irish Times it was examining the training session with a view to determining if sanctions were required.

“An Garda Síochána is making enquiries into reports of alleged breaches of Covid Regulations,” Garda Headquarters, said in reply to queries.

“The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (No.10) Regulations 2020, as amended, are currently in force.

“Regulation 11 places restriction on training events. Regulation 11 is not declared to be a penal regulation.

“If Gardaí identify potential breaches of the public health regulations (travel restrictions) a Fixed Payment Notice may be issued where appropriate. An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time.”