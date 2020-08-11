Covid-19 outbreak recorded on ward at Naas General Hospital

A Covid-19 outbreak has been recorded on a ward at Naas General Hospital in Co Kildare, with efforts now under way to trace the extent of the cluster.

Hospital managers were informed that an outbreak had been confirmed in a 31-bed ward shortly after 4.30pm on Monday.

It is believed that the source of the outbreak may have been a member of the hospital’s cleaning staff, who tested positive for the disease in recent days.

In an email to hospital managers, consultant microbiologist Dr Sarah Bergin said the facility needed to trace all staff “that had significant exposure to patients” on the affected ward since Monday of last week.

Dr Bergin said the hospital would need to compile a list of staff who were based on the ward, and others who had “significant interaction with patients where appropriate PPE was not used” since August 3rd. The correspondence was circulated to medical staff in the hospital on Monday evening.

Co Kildare has been at the centre of a spike in Covid-19 cases in the past week, in part linked to several large clusters in meat processing plants. The Government last week introduced restrictions on Kildare, Offaly, and Laois, putting the three counties into an effective partial lockdown for two weeks.

Up until Monday there was no confirmed coronavirus cases in Naas General Hospital, or any suspected Covid-19 cases in its critical care beds.

Suspected cases

As of 8pm on Monday there were eight suspected cases in the hospital, according to a Health Service Executive (HSE) daily operations report. It is not known how many of these suspected cases are linked to the aforementioned outbreak.

Naas General Hospital has the fourth highest number of suspected cases in the State, according to the HSE report. There are currently 14 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the entire acute hospital system, but a further 144 suspected cases.

A spokeswoman for the HSE said “all protocols and national guidelines are being followed by Naas General Hospital”. She added the health service “cannot comment on individual cases or outbreaks to protect privacy and confidentiality”.

There had been 104 outbreaks in acute hospitals from the start of the pandemic up to Friday evening, according to data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC). Prior to the recent case in Naas General Hospital, there had only been one outbreak in a hospital since the end of May.

More than 300 additional cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Co Kildare in the past fortnight, according to figures provided by the Department of Health on Monday. The county has had almost twice as many new cases as any other in the State in the past two weeks. The 14-day incidence of Covid-19 in Co Kildare stood at 138.4 cases per 100,000 of population, almost eight times the national average.