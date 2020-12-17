Covid-19: Northern Ireland to enter six-week lockdown from St Stephen’s Day

A six-week lockdown starting on St Stephen’s Day has been agreed by the Northern Ireland Executive amid rising Covid-19 cases.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill described the situation as “quite dire”.

“It’s very clear from the positive cases we’re seeing every day that an urgent intervention was required,” she said.

“The Executive had detailed discussion about what that needed to be: around the duration of that and the specifics.

“What has been decided today is that there’s going to be a six-week lockdown that begins on December 26th. That will stay in place for a period of six weeks.”

But she added that it would be reviewed after four weeks.

The deaths brought the coronavirus toll in Northern Ireland to 1,154.

The health department also recorded 656 new cases of coronavirus taking the total since the outbreak of the pandemic in March to 60,287.

Pressures on hospitals also remain high. On Thursday hospital bed occupancy was 104 per cent.

There were 460 patients receiving Covid treatment with 32 in intensive care and 26 of them on ventilators.

It was in this context that Executive Ministers were meeting to decide whether soon after Christmas to enter into a new possibly six-week period of restrictions that once more would see the shutdown of the hospitality, retail and leisure sector.

In advance of the Executive meeting the DUP economy Minister Diane Dodds said Northern Ireland was in an “extremely challenging position” in terms of the virus’s transmission.

“I have said over and over again how difficult this cycle of lockdown is for the economy, we have published data on the cost of the cycle of lockdown to the economy, but we’ll wait and see what the discussion at the Executive brings forward,” she said. - Additional reporting from PA