Covid-19: Ireland on a knife edge as case numbers could go either way
Slow, painful gains have stalled, raising fears that we may soon lose control of the disease
Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn and Prof Philip Nolan, chair of the Nphet Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, at a Covid-19 update press conference at the Department of Health on Monday. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins
A senior person involved in planning Ireland’s response to Covid-19 says that, in mountaineering terms, the country is at a “col” – travelling along a high ridge between two peaks.
Whether we descend, or shoot back up to dangerous altitudes, is all to play for.