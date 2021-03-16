Risk of ‘cancer epidemic’ can’t be underestimated – researcher

The risk of a “cancer epidemic” on the island of Ireland as a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic can’t be underestimated, a leading cancer researcher has said.

Prof Mark Lawler, chair in translational cancer genomics at Queen’s University Belfast, said the pandemic is “wreaking untold damage for Irish citizens and particularly Irish cancer patients”.

Prof Lawler was addressing an online event organised by InterTradeIreland to mark the signing of an international agreement to further cancer research on the island of Ireland.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, Northern Ireland Minister for Health Robin Swann and Dr Norman E Sharpless on behalf of the National Cancer Institute of the US (NCI), signed the new Memorandum of Understanding to “reinvigorate” the Ireland – Northern Ireland – NCI Cancer Consortium, which was originally launched in 1999.

Prof Lawler said Covid-19 has caused “significant” diagnostic and treatment delays and greatly increased the risk of death in people with cancer in the UK.

“Recognising that Covid, just like cancer, does not respect national borders, we reached out and worked with our Irish counterparts to quantify the impact of Covid-19 on cancer in Ireland, emphasising the importance of cross-border co-operation. Unfortunately, just as we found in Northern Ireland and in the wider United Kingdom, the pandemic is wreaking untold damage for Irish citizens and particularly Irish cancer patients,” he said.

‘Greatest challenges’

“Believe me, the risk of a cancer epidemic on the island of Ireland as a direct result of the Covid pandemic can’t be underestimated. Therefore, now is very much the time to bring together the best minds on the island of Ireland to address what I consider one of human health’s greatest challenges.

“An all-island cancer moonshot delivered through an institute of discovery and innovation, built with the patient, around the patient and for the patient would be a real game changer for this island.”

Eibhlin Monroe, chief executive of Cancer Trials Ireland, said 35,000 cancer patients have participated in trials in recent years on the island of Ireland. She said at least half of those were breast cancer trials, 25 per cent prostate and colon cancer trials, adding “we want to do much more”.

Ms Monroe said that by working with international global partners “we’re opening doors in our hospitals to run those trials and offer those options to patients”.

Mr Donnelly said significant progress has been made in developing cancer services in Ireland.

“Working together with Northern Ireland and the United States, we can build on this and really have an impact on preventing cancer, and on improving the lives of those living with and beyond their cancer diagnosis,” he said.

“This renewed cancer consortium will increase the sharing of knowledge, experience and best practice across areas including prevention, research and innovation to the benefit of cancer patients.”

Mr Swann said: “We are all too aware of the challenges cancer presents right across our jurisdictions but this multilateral partnership will enable us to continue to improve clinical cancer services and patient care nationally, and to foster joint collaborations in cancer research and development.”