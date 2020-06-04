Covid-19 having ‘profound’ emotional impact on older people in Northern Ireland

The North’s commissioner for older people has called for a balance to be struck between creating a “ring of steel” around care homes during the coronavirus crisis and catering for the emotional needs of residents and their families.

Eddie Lynch said Covid-19 was having a “profound impact” on older people when many already experience loneliness and isolation in their lives.

The latest figures from the Northern Ireland Department of Health on Thursday show that there was one more death in the North from coronavirus, bringing the toll to 535.

The department also reported that 30 more people have tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the North to 4,773. So far 55,909 have been tested for the virus in Northern Ireland.

Mr Lynch told the Northern Assembly’s health committee on Thursday that the average length of life of a person in a care home was 18 months. He said there was now evidence of a deterioration in some residents because there were no family visits.

“It is a really serious issue that we need to consider, but it is a fine balancing act in how we do this in a safe manner,” he said.

“If we’re starting to see that this could be a longer term thing over another year or so then obviously that has huge implications for families in seeing their loved ones,” added Mr Lynch.

He said a number of possible solutions were being explored, one of which were “drive-through visits” where there would be limited contact but families could still see their relatives.

“It is getting that balance of the ring of steel around care homes but also recognising the social and emotional needs of the residents and their families,” said Mr Lynch.

Covid-19 outbreaks

There are 483 care homes in Northern Ireland, caring for around 16,000 residents. At present there are 68 active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes, 36 suspected outbreaks and 66 cases where the outbreaks are closed.

The commissioner told the committee there was no “concrete evidence” of people with Covid-19 being sent back to their care homes after they were treated for the virus. But certainly patients were sent back to care homes from hospitals without being tested for Covid-19.

Mr Lynch said from the early days of the virus it had been an “uphill battle getting support for the care home sector” in terms of reporting, testing and personal protective equipment

Mr Lynch said he was pleased Minister of Health Robin Swann was rolling out a system to ensure all care home patients and staff would be tested for coronavirus.

He was unhappy, however, that the target date for completion of such testing was the end of June. He believed it should be completed sooner.

The department has also suggested that thereafter residents and staff would be tested every 14 days. Mr Lynch said such testing should happen about twice a week to ensure a more effective regime for care homes.

Mr Lynch also welcomed the commitment from Minister Mr Swann that the Covid-19 emergency will prompt a comprehensive overhaul and review of the care home sector.