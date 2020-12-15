Covid-19: Eight further deaths and 329 more cases

A further eight deaths and 329 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

This brings the total number of virus-related deaths in the State to 2,134 since the pandemic began and to 76,776 the total number of confirmed cases of the virus in the Republic.

Of the latest cases, 86 were in Dublin, 41 in Louth, 34 in Donegal, 25 in Limerick, 17 in Kildare and the remaining 126 cases were spread across another 20 counties.

The median age of cases was 37 years and 64 per cent were under 45.

On Tuesday afternoon, 196 patients were hospitalised, down from 215 the previous day. This included 31 in ICU, down two.

The national incidence was 84.7 cases per 100,00 people over the past 14 days. Donegal, Louth and Kilkenny had the highest county incidences while Clare has the lowest.

The latest figures come just hours after the publication of the report of the Government’s high level vaccination taskforce, which sets out how the vaccination programme will be rolled out in three phases.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said the first Covid-19 vaccinations could begin before the new year depending on approval from the European Medicines Agency.

The agency said it would seek to approve “if possible” the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine on December 21st, eight days earlier than planned.

The vaccines will be rolled out in three phases, Mr Donnelly said. An initial rollout will be followed by a mass ramp-up and finally, open access. The highest priority groups – those over 65 in long-term care facilities, and frontline healthcare workers in direct contact with patients – will receive the vaccine first.

In Northern Ireland, six more people with coronavirus have died, according to the latest figures released by the North’s Department of Health (DoH) on Tuesday.

It brings the total number of fatalities recorded by the department to 1,129.

A further 486 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the most recent 24-hour period.

In the North’s hospitals, 444 people with coronavirus are receiving treatment, with 33 in intensive care. The hospital network in Northern Ireland is operating at over capacity, with occupancy at 104 per cent on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, data released by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) on Tuesday has shown the impact of coronavirus on the labour market.

According to Nisra, 10,000 redundancies have been proposed in Northern Ireland since March, with the total redundancies proposed this year – 10,720 – double that of the previous year. About half are in the manufacturing, wholesale and retail sectors.

The North’s unemployment rate has also risen to 3.9 per cent, 1.6 percentage points more than last year, with Nisra noting that according to the latest figures employment levels and the number of available jobs are below pre-pandemic levels, while unemployment is higher.

On Tuesday, the North’s Minister of Education Peter Weir announced a series of changes to GCSE, AS and A level exams in 2021 in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

These include more generous grading, a “significant” reduction in assessed content, and the opportunity for students to omit assessment units.

The Minister said exams would not be cancelled, but given the “unprecedented disruption” to learning he was taking “exceptional steps to ensure they are as fair as possible”.

He also said he had asked the North’s exam board to explore the possibility of a “Covid allowance” for young people who had missed a significant number of school days due to the need to self-isolate.

Meanwhile, the North’s Minister of Agriculture Edwin Poots has tested positive for Covid-19. A DUP spokesman said the MLA had been tested twice while in hospital for an appendix operation. “One test was a negative result and the other showed a positive result for Covid-19,” the spokesman said. He said Mr Poots had not displayed any symptoms but was self-isolating, in line with public health requirements. – Additional reporting: PA.