Couple charged with separate offences over burglary of pensioner’s house

A couple have been remanded in custody after they were charged with separate offences arising out of an alleged burglary at the home of a 75-year-old man in Cork at the weekend.

Thomas Twohig (39) was charged with aggravated burglary when he appeared at Cork District Court on Thursday afternoon while his girlfriend, Angelique Arundel (34) was charged with burglary after appearing at the same court on Thursday morning.

The State alleges in the charge that Mr Twohig committed burglary at St John’s, Bull’s Lane, Blackrock Road on May 1s,t 2020 and that at the time, he had with him an offensive weapon, namely a metal spirit level.

Det Garda Sean Stack of Blackrock Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court that Mr Twohig made no reply to the charge when it was put to him after caution

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer said that his client was not seeking bail at this point but may do so on a future occasion.

Sgt Gearoid Davis said gardaí were seeking a week long remand in custody for the DPP’s directions and Judge Olann Kelleher remanded Mr Twohig in custody to appear at Cork District Court by video link on May 14th.

Judge Kelleher also granted Mr Twohig, whose address was given as St Colmcille Road, Gurranebraher in Cork, free legal aid after hearing from Mr Buttimer that he was in receipt of social welfare.

Earlier, Angelique Arundel from Shannon Lawn, Mayfield was charged with a separate burglary offence, arising out of the same incident at Bull’s Lane on Blackrock Road.

Ms Arundel was charged with entering the house at St John’s, Bull’s Lane, Blackrock Road as trespasser and committing a number of thefts from the house on May 1st.

The State alleges in the burglary charge that Ms Arundel stole a Seiko watch, worth €200, a Huawei mobile phone, worth €100, two bank cards, a cash box, worth €10, and €15 cash from the house.

Det Sgt Katrine Tansey of Anglesea Street Garda station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court that Ms Arundel made no reply to the charge when it was put to her after caution.

Defence solicitor, Shane Collins Daly said that his client was not seeking bail at this point and he applied for free legal aid, saying she was currently unemployed and in receipt of social welfare.

Sgt Davis applied for a week’s adjournment to seek the DPP’s directions and Judge Kelleher remanded Ms Arundel in custody to appear at Cork District Court again on May 14th by video link while he also granted her free legal aid.