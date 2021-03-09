Coronavirus: Two further deaths and 240 cases reported in Northern Ireland

Two more people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, according to the latest figures released on Tuesday by the North’s Department of Health.

It brings the total number of deaths to 2,079.

The death toll has fallen slightly in the last week, with 17 deaths recorded by the Department in the last seven days, compared to 19 the week before.

An additional 240 people tested positive for Covid-19. In the last week 1,269 people were confirmed to have the virus in the North, compared to 1,468 the previous week.

Across Northern Ireland the average number of cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days now stands at 67.4.

In the North’s hospitals 222 patients with coronavirus are receiving treatment, with 32 in intensive care.