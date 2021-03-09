State to indemnify quarantine hotels against Covid-19 related legal action

Hotels used for the new mandatory quarantine regime will be indemnified from any legal actions taken by people who catch Covid-19 on the premises under a scheme approved by Cabinet on Tuesday.

Under the plans which were brought to Cabinet by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, the State will indemnify hotel providers and subcontractors working on site for risks that don’t form part of their normal business operations.

The Irish Times understands that hotels will be indemnified from any legal actions taken by people staying at the facility who catch Covid-19 on the premises.

While the State would cover any such cases that arise from the mandatory quarantining regime, other kinds of incidents that occur in hotels that result in personal injury claims would have to be covered by the hotel’s own insurance.

New legislation to enforce mandatory quarantine in hotels was signed into law by President Michael D Higgins at the weekend.

However, the system is not expected to be operational until the end of this week at the earliest.

In recent days Mr Donnelly has said he expects that the contract with a service provider will be finalised and signed “shortly”.

It is the intention that the provider will be a “one-stop shop” for the mandatory quarantine regime and will provide transport from the airport, security at the hotel and meals for those staying there.

The Defence Forces are to have an administration role and the Garda will be called to hotels if those staying there do not comply with the rules or leave the facility before they are allowed to do so.