Coronavirus: Oireachtas committee to discuss nursing homes

The Oireachtas Special Committee on Covid-19 Response will meet in the Dáil chamber on Tuesday morning.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 11am and will first discuss the issue of Covid-19 in nursing homes with Nursing Homes Ireland chief executive Tadhg Daly and Sage Advocacy executive director Mervyn Taylor.

In the afternoon Hiqa chief executive Phelim Quinn and representatives from the HSE will appear before the committee to discuss nursing homes.

Later in the afternoon representatives from the Department of Justice and from the HSE will appear before the committee to discuss Covid-19 in direct provision centres.

Hiqa, the State’s health watchdog, will raise major shortcomings in the oversight of care for the most vulnerable citizens in nursing homes, the people most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The chief executive of Nursing Homes Ireland Tadhg Daly will tell the Dáil’s committee on the response to Covid-19 that “the dismay will live forever with us.”

Mr Daly on Tuesday morning said the meeting of the Covid-19 committee is not about “pointing the finger” or apportioning blame.

“There will be plenty of time for recriminations,” he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland. “Today is about getting a picture of what occurred.” There was a shared responsibility for the sector, he said.