Coronavirus: HSE says new three-day target for testing and tracing to be introduced

Health Service Executive (HSE) chief executive Paul Reid has said a target will be introduced next week to turn around testing and tracing in 90 per cent of cases within three days.

Mr Reid acknowledged the service “needs to improve” its contact tracing and testing capacity and turnaround times.

Speaking at a HSE operational briefing in University College Dublin today, Mr Reid outlined a new road map for testing and tracing that has been agreed by the health service, the Government, the Department of Health and the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

“We need to improve where we’ve been at,” he said, while defending progress made to date. “We have faced very significant backlogs which resulted in a very poor experience for many people,” he said, adding the HSE had been “rightly judged and held to account”.

However, Mr Reid said the health service had met or exceeded all its targets on swabbing and testing capacity, as well as turnaround time for tests to be completed and contact tracing to be completed.

His comments come amid scrutiny of the State’s contact tracing and testing process, seen as a key element of relaxing restrictions on movement and other measures over the summer.

Experts have said current timelines are too slow relative to where they should be to help ensure the disease is kept under control as lockdown measures are relaxed.

According to documents presented by Mr Reid, by Monday, testing capacity will be 15,000 tests per day. Swab-to-result time will be between one and two days, and end-to-end turnaround times will be three days or less, the documents say.

On May 5th, the swab-to-result time was two to three days, and end-to-end turnaround time was around five days

Mr Reid said the HSE is now using a variety of different systems for testing and tracing, which can cause difficulties.

“What we are dealing with . . . is a whole history of legacy systems all across the country, adding there is a “range of separate systems” that often do not talk to each other. Mr Reid said increased automation will aid turnaround times.