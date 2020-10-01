Coronavirus: Derry and Strabane set for further restrictions

The North’s health minister is to recommend to the Executive on Thursday afternoon that further restrictions be put in place in Derry and Strabane to tackle the dramatic rise in coronavirus cases in that area.

The most recent figures from the North’s Department of Health, released on Wednesday, showed 487 new cases of Covid-19 had been identified in the council area in the last seven days.

The case rate, of 323 cases per 100,000 of population, is among the worst in the United Kingdom. In Belfast, which has the second highest number of cases in Northern Ireland, the case rate is 133 per 100,000.

Speaking at a meeting of the health committee at Stormont on Thursday morning, Robin Swann said the increase in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area had been “stark, it’s been dramatic, it’s not something we were expecting, to be brutally frank.

“We have further recommendations going to the Exective this afternoon for specifics in that area,” he said. “I expect there will be further announcements later on today on the back of our recommendation,” he said.

The minister also warned of the “alarming increase” in the number of Covid-19 cases throughout Northern Ireland.

“We are facing a very serious situation,” he said. “If the current trends do not change, if attitudes to this virus do not toughen, then in six weeks’ time our hospital inpatient numbers will exceed those witnessed during the first wave.

“That isn’t even the worst case scenario,” he said, adding the chief scientific advisor had warned it “could happen as quickly as three weeks”.

Mr Swann said localised restrictions limiting household interactions in Belfast and Ballymena – which were subsequently widened to all the North – had “resulted in some improvements” in those areas, with the number of new cases in Ballymena dropping by about half.

However while the Belfast rate has “slowed”, he said, it was still growing, and in Derry and Strabane there was “sustained transmission in the community”.

The virus was in the community and was “spreading rapidly” within it, he said. “We are now in a position where further difficult decisions are necessary . . . there is a small window of opportunity for us to stop the spread of this infection.”

The North’s chief medical officer, Dr Michael McBride, said Northern Ireland was “a few short weeks away” from experiencing an outbreak similar to “the reality of wave one”.

“We are at a crossroads,” he said. “We have weeks to intervene. We all need to do the right thing.

“It is about us reducing our social contacts. We are not powerless in all of this, it is not inevitable, but unless we all act now the consequences and what we will see in the weeks ahead are actually very, very clear.”

Data published by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency on Thursday showed coronavirus-related deaths accounted for 10.9 per cent of all deaths in the North over the last six months.

They found males had a “significantly higher” rate of death linked to Covid-19, with 69.9 deaths per 100,000 of the male population compared with 45.8 deaths per 100,000 females.

The rates were also found to be highest in the 20 per cent most deprived areas of the North, where there were 66 deaths for every 100,000 people compared with 55.2 per 100,000 in the North as a whole. Additional reporting - PA