Up to €17m to be spent on technology to track and intercept drones

The Government is expected to allocate between €15 million and €17 million next year as part of an accelerated programme to acquire technology to track and intercept drones.

The Cabinet is this week expected to hear plans for spending up to €1.7 billion on defence equipment and infrastructure up to 2030 under the revised National Development Plan – with about €300 million to be available next year.

The drone initiative will represent the first component of an overall military radar programme, likely to be the most expensive defence project in the history of the State and which the Government wants fully in place by 2028.

The military radar system is the Government’s key capital priority for the defence sector between 2026 and 2030.

It is understood that under current plans a single counter unmanned aerial battery would be deployed to the airbase at Baldonnel in west Dublin, which will play a key role given the number of foreign leaders and politicians expected to visit Ireland in the second half of 2026 when the country holds the EU presidency.

It comes as gardaí focus on trying to determine where drones were launched during the visit of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and who was behind the incident. The inquiry will involve extensive intelligence-sharing with international law enforcement and military partners, which has already commenced.

It appears footage of the drones was captured by the crew of the Naval Service’s LE William Butler Yeats. It was in the area at the time as part of the security operation for Mr Zelenskiy’s arrival. His flight passed the general area on approach to Dublin Airport before the drones arrived, about 13 nautical miles off the coast.

The incident is believed to have been intended to cause embarrassment to the Republic and highlight weak defences.

The investigation is being led by the Garda’s Special Detective Unit, which is responsible for safeguarding State security and investigating terrorism. There is also significant Defence Forces involvement, including from its Irish Military Intelligence Service.

A number of security sources said the unprecedented event underlined the need for clearer protocols when rogue drones are spotted. This, they said, was urgent, as Ireland would assume the EU presidency in the second half of next year.

A number of sources said the failure of the Naval Service to fire at the drones was probably informed by the risk of putting in danger civilian aircraft, which continued to operate in the area on approach to Dublin Airport. There was no drone activity spotted around the airport at any time on Monday, meaning it was not closed.

The Irish Times reported last month that the then tánaiste and minister for defence Simon Harris had authorised officials to seek urgent delivery of a system to track and intercept drones.

The new defence capital plan will also provide for investment in underwater sonar equipment – known as subsea domain awareness – which is considered vital to detect potential threats to cables and pipelines on the sea bed.

The plan will also allow for the acquisition of new light and medium helicopters for the Air Corps and the replacement of the existing eight PC-9M turboprop trainer aircraft fleet and new armoured personnel carriers and night vision equipment for the Army.

Minister for Defence Helen McEntee is expected to brief the Cabinet this week on what is known as the defence sectoral capital plan.

The issue of potential threats from drones has increased in importance in light of the upcoming EU presidency.

During the recent Danish presidency, France and Germany sent counter-drone teams, including a German anti-aircraft ship, to Copenhagen in response to increased illegal drone activity, which Denmark attributed to Russian actors.