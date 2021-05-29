Coronavirus: 464 new cases reported in the Republic

A further 464 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the State by the Department of Health.

As of midnight on Friday, May 28th, there were 90 Covid-19 patients in hospital and of those, 35 were in ICU.

The department said the daily cases figure may change due to future data validation.

Saturday’s hospitalised and ICU figures are at their lowest levels since September 23rd, 2020 and December 29th, 2020 respectively.

Also on Saturday in Northern Ireland, one further death related to the virus and a further 68 new cases were reported.

The North’s department of health said a total of 1,695,321 vaccine doses have now been administered in the region.

Anyone over the age of 18 can now register to receive a vaccine in the North.

A far-reaching lifting of Covid-19 restrictions was announced on Friday night by Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

The measures will see a large degree of normality gradually return to social and commercial life over the summer.

Image: Paul Scott/The Irish Times

Speaking on Saturday, Minister of State Ossian Smyth admitted the requirement to pay for PCR tests would make international travel ‘costly’. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times

Testing and travel

People who are not vaccinated who wish to travel on holidays abroad will have to pay for their own PCR Covid-19 tests privately, Minister for State Ossian Smyth has said.

When non-essential international travel resumes from July 19th, people who wish to travel either must have had a Covid-19 vaccine, or present a negative PCR test before travelling.

The cost of PCR tests range from upwards of €100, while cheaper antigen tests can be less than half that.

Speaking on Saturday, Minister of State with responsibility for eGovernment Ossian Smyth admitted the requirement to pay for PCR tests would make international travel “costly”.

“If you want to get tested before travel, you have to get a private test, you can’t go along to the HSE and say I want to go on holidays, will you test me for free,” he said.

“There are a lot of companies offering tests, it’s a competitive market, and I think many people travelling will be vaccinated,” he said.

“The State is not going to test you for free before you go away on a holiday,” he told the RTÉ radio Saturday with Katie Hannon show.

The Government opted to require PCR tests for incoming and outbound travellers, taken no more than three days before departure. Public health officials have expressed scepticism around the use of alternative antigen tests, due to their lower accuracy, and the possibility for false negatives.

People would also need a negative PCR test taken within three days of their flight back to Ireland. Children under seven years of age will not be required to have a Covid-19 test prior to travel.

Mr Smyth said the costs of tests for a family would “add greatly” to the cost of an international holiday.

The Green Party TD said he agreed the Government should look at using cheaper, antigen tests for children older than seven, rather than PCR tests. Mr Smyth said he would raise the matter with Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan.

Trial

Sinn Féin TD Darren O’Rourke said the requirement for a PCR test would place a high cost on people looking to travel.

“People are looking towards the summer, visiting friends and relatives across Europe, and the cost implications are very, very different between PCR and antigen,” he said.

The use of antigen testing before departure at airports should be trialed over the next month, for essential travel between Dublin and London, ahead of non-essential travel resuming, he said.

“You could do it now for the period of a month and you’d have clear information about how this system works,” he said.

Speaking on the radio programme, Prof Mary Hogan said antigen testing should be “further embraced” to help the reopening of society, but added there had been a “reluctance” from health officials around relying on the tests.

The further reopening of society and the economy, with hospitality, air travel, and pilot live events due to resume was hugely positive, Mr Smyth said.

However, he cautioned that the Government was “not going to rush” the return to normality, as “the last thing we want is to have another lockdown.”